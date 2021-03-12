Aggrieved Tshwane metro cops disrupt ceremony, send mayor Randall Williams packing

Pretoria - Executive Mayor Randall Williams was yesterday escorted through the back door at the Tshwane Metro Police Department headquarters by his VIP protectors, who whisked him away from a hostile group of metro police officers. Williams was there to unveil the two FAW horse and trailer trucks to be used by the metro police during their road traffic operations. He was forced to call off the event some minutes after he had arrived when he learnt about the demonstration taking place at the stage prepared for him outside the building. The demonstrators, who chanted slogans against Williams and metro police chief Lieutenant-General Johanna Nkomo, are affiliated to the SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu). They called on the “kingdom of Williams and Nkomo” to fall for failing to address their labour-related grievances, which included not providing some officers with firearms while on duty.

Samwu secretary at the department, Immanuel Manganyi, lamented the fact that officers without firearms risked their lives as they were often forced to deal with armed criminals.

He said most of the City buildings were overpopulated and did not comply with Covid-19 protocols, in light of the order by acting city manager Mmaseabata Mutlaneng, for workers to return to work at 100% capacity.

Manganyi dismissed suggestions that the union had planned to hijack the event organised by Nkomo and Williams, saying it was “a coincidence” that the two gatherings were scheduled to take place at the same venue.

“We wanted to have a meeting as the children of this department and we were stopped because they said we didn’t book the hall,” he said.

The group then went outside where the unveiling ceremony was scheduled to take place.

The metro police accused Williams of failing to rein in Nkomo, who was accused of taking unilateral decisions without consulting with unions.

They said the mayor had not done anything to address their complaints despite the fact that numerous emails were written to his office.

Top on their list of grievances was “the poor leadership qualities” by Nkomo, who was criticised for not implementing the February 13, 2006 grading scheme, which was declared as the only valid grading scheme that must be applied to more than 300 aggrieved employees.

Manganyi said Nkomo wanted to implement the new placement of workers despite the fact that she didn’t consult with the unions.

Workers called on Nkomo to be fired for failing to properly manage the department. It was further alleged that none of the metro police were trained to operate the two FAW horse and trailer trucks, which were supposed to be unveiled.

The union claimed that the City and department did not have a budget to buy new uniforms for the staff, and one day the officers would be forced to “come to work naked”.

“We don’t have leadership; the departmental labour forum meetings (a platform for decisions to be taken through the management and labour unions) are not sitting,” Manganyi said.

Chief of staff Jordan Griffiths expressed disappointment at the manner in which officers used the event “to sabotage and hijack what was supposed to be a useful event for the City”.

Regarding grievances on workers’ placements he said: “The executive mayor referred that matter to the chief of police to take forward and manage it in terms of the City’s human capital management resources and human resources processes.”

