Pretoria - THE National Zoological Gardens in Pretoria is investigating how one of its western lowland gorillas escaped its enclosure and went walk-about on Friday. But shortly afterwards, the 17-year-old, known as Binga, was darted by a vet and returned to its mate.

Frans Rasethe, union branch secretary, said workers heard people running around the park shouting that a gorilla was running around near the elephant enclosure.

Workers who were transferred from the National Research Foundation (NRF) in April last year have been protesting since June 10 over benefits they allege are owed to them.

Word was that a student worker had not ensured the gate to the enclosure had been properly secured.

“The people that ensure that everything runs smoothly inside are the workers outside here protesting for their benefits to be paid,” he said, a further claim that things were “falling apart” at the zoo because of the strike.

Earlier, when Willie the koala bear died, workers claimed it was due to the strike, although zoo management said he was old and had died from liver failure.

Acting director of the zoo, Thompson Mutshinyalo, confirmed Binga got out and that appropriate emergency procedures were followed to ensure safety of visitors, staff and animals.

“Binga was returned within several minutes of his escape and no persons were in danger at any time. Binga will receive high-quality veterinary care while recovering from the experience,” he said.

Mutshinyalo said zoo management wanted members of the public to know that the zoo had a rapid response strategy and followed specific protocols for such eventualities, with qualified staff members trained to handle the situation.

“An investigation is currently under way to determine how Binga got out and corrective measures will be implemented thereafter,” Mutshinyalo added.

Binga is said to be a very reserved and shy gorilla in his mid-life span. He joined the zoo from the Geneva Zoo in 2010.

Of the strike action, Rasethe said the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environmental Affairs had indicated to the union that it gave directives given to the zoo management this week.

However, he said they had still not received any new communication from the zoo and would continue the protest until Monday as they await further information on progress in the talks.

Craig Allenby, spokesperson for the zoo, has maintained the zoo’s stance that conditions of service of employees would be harmonised over a period of 24 months, and that matters were on track for this process to be completed by the stipulated date of March 31, 2020.

He has consistently denied that the strike is affecting the care given to the 9 000 animals housed in the zoo.

Meanwhile, it is reported that following the death of the zoo’s last remaining koala, it is keen to get more of the popular animals in its display.

Willie, the first koala born in captivity in South Africa, died in June at the age of 13.

