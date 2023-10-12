All of Tshwane’s primary health-care clinics make the grade once again

Pretoria - Tshwane Municipality’s 24 clinics have been hailed for providing quality health services after they retained their platinum ideal clinic status. Health member of the mayoral committee (MMC) Rina Marx said an ideal clinic was a health centre with good infrastructure, and adequate staff medicine and supplies.

It must also have good administrative processes. The facility must have the relevant clinical policies, protocols and guidelines, as well as partner and stakeholder support, Marx added. “As the MMC responsible for health, I am pleased to announce that all 24 of the primary health-care clinics managed by the City of Tshwane Health Department have retained their platinum ideal clinic status,” she said.

The status, she said, was awarded after peer review assessments conducted last month. “Peer review teams consisted of various role-players, including the Gauteng Department of Health Tshwane District and quality assurance teams,” she said. According to national Department of Health guidelines, she said, the purpose of a health facility was to promote health and to prevent illness and further complications through early detection, treatment and appropriate referral.

“To achieve this, a clinic should function optimally, which requires a combination of elements to be present,” Marx said. She urged people to visit the city’s clinics that offer a comprehensive package of primary health-care services. The clinics are Stanza Bopape II, Karenpark, Rosslyn, Doornpoort, Atteridgeville, Danville, FF Ribeiro, Folang, Gazankulu, Hercules, Lotus Gardens, Phomolong, Saulsville, Eldoraigne, Laudium, Lyttelton, Olievenhoutbosch Ext 13, Rooihuiskraal, East Lynne, Mamelodi West, Nellmapius, Phahameng, Pretoriuspark and Silverton Clinic.