Teams from the Pretoria Chinese High School and Pretoria Boys High represent the capital city in the national final of the High School Quiz, sponsored by IIE Varsity College. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Tomorrow eight teams will gather in Sandton for the final of Independent Media’s High Schools Quiz with IIE Varsity College. The teams representing the Pretoria News are from the Pretoria Chinese School and Pretoria Boys’ High, the same two teams as represented the capital last year.

They come up against teams representing other newspapers in the Independent group, The Star, Cape Times and Daily News for the title of 2019 National High Schools Quiz champions.

This year’s winning team will take prizes including R20000 for their school, R5000 for each team member and teacher, a tablet for each team member and certificates.

The runner-up team will get R10000 for their school and R2500 for each team member and teacher.

Over the years the quiz has become one of the most fiercely contested high school contests, and this year more than 40 teams entered in each region.

The quiz encourages learners to test their knowledge of current affairs, politics, sport, business and entertainment through the study of articles published in Independent Media’s titles and online site IOL.

Managing director of the IIE’s Varsity College, Louise Wiseman, said they were proud to be associated with the event.

“The quiz helps with the acquisition and utilisation of knowledge that is directly related to the world in which we live. For this reason, it is specifically relevant to our mission as a tertiary education brand. We’re proud to be a part of an initiative that gives learners a platform to shine and demonstrate their abilities and work” said Wiseman.

IOL Editor Riana Howa said she looked forward to the final, and commended the participants for their preparation by reading selected stories under the High School Quiz tab on the IOL.co.za website.

The other finalists are:

Cape Argus: South Peninsula High and Maitland High.

Daily News: Orient Islamic School and Crescent Girls High.

The Star: Veritas College and Liberty Community School.

The road to the National High School quiz is broadcast on eTV’s Morning Show from 6.30am on Fridays until October 11.

