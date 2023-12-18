All white festival one for the books

There were performances by Big Zulu, Blaq Diamond, Dr Joe Shirimani and King Monada, among others.

SCORES of people turned up for the Tshwane All White Festival, which was marking its 25 years, on Saturday, at Mzansi Resort in Mabopane.

The festival paid tribute to the late barcadi music artist, Vusi MaR5, with several artists given a full hour to perform and pay tribute to the fallen “king of Barcardi”.

The organisers and MaR5 Music were selling branded T-shirts and caps, with the proceeds from the merchandise given to his family.

Coincidentally, the festival took place on the long weekend which marked the start of the 2023/4 festive season.