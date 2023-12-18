Independent Online
All white festival one for the books

Scores of music lovers during the Tshwane All White Festival at Mzansi Resort in Mabopane on Saturday. Oupa Mokoena/ Independent Newspapers

Published 2h ago

Share

SCORES of people turned up for the Tshwane All White Festival, which was marking its 25 years, on Saturday, at Mzansi Resort in Mabopane.

There were performances by Big Zulu, Blaq Diamond, Dr Joe Shirimani and King Monada, among others.

The festival paid tribute to the late barcadi music artist, Vusi MaR5, with several artists given a full hour to perform and pay tribute to the fallen “king of Barcardi”.

The organisers and MaR5 Music were selling branded T-shirts and caps, with the proceeds from the merchandise given to his family.

Coincidentally, the festival took place on the long weekend which marked the start of the 2023/4 festive season.

Big Zulu performing at the All White Festival at Mzansi Resort. Oupa Mokoena/ Independent Newspapers

The Tshwane All White Festival at Mzansi Resort paid tribute to the late barcadi king Vusi Ma R5. Oupa Mokoena/ Independent Newspapers
A section of the crowd enjoying the music. Oupa Mokoena / Independent Newspapers
Lwah Ndlunkulu live on stage during the Tshwane All White Festival. Oupa Mokoena/ Independent Newspapers

Pretoria News

