All White Festival turns 25, celebrates Mzansi’s cultures

One of Gauteng’s prominent music and lifestyle festival, Tshwane All White Festival, is celebrating 25 years of existence this year. In celebration of this milestone, the festival organisers, Liciatainment and Sister T Promotions, have put together a line-up made up of some of Mzansi top talents hailing from various provinces in the country. The event takes place on December 16 at Mzansi Resort, formerly Morula Sun, in Mabopane.

Big Zulu will perform at the Tshwane All White Festival at Mzansi Resort on December 16. Supplied Onstage revellers coming for the festival will enjoy performances from KwaZulu Natal’s very own Big Zulu, accompanied by songbird Lwa Ndlunkulu, Eastern Cape’s Blaq Diamond, while legendary Xitsonga music performer and producer Dr Joe Shirimani and King Monada will be flying the Limpopo flag high. Award-winning radio broadcaster Amon Mokoena and Mckenzie (formely Rhythmic Elements) will be representing the North West. Comedians Peter Mashata, Pastor A, Ntate Modiri and DJ Noise, Topito, Nutty Nice, All White, kay Tee, Skulboy, Dinasty Dee, Binz wadi Soul will join singer Mandla Ntlakz on stage to represent the Gauteng. Dr Joe Shirimani will represent Limpopo at hte Tshwane All White Festival. Supplied According to the festival organiser Tebogo Manganye, the 25th anniversary of the Tshwane All White Festival will be a celebration and tribute to Mzansi multi-culture.

Manganye further said that the All White will also pay tribute to the fallen Tshwane North barcadi music artist, Vusi MaR5. Manganye further said that artist and friends of Vusi MaR5 such as DJ Cooper, Phindi Maphedola, Mandla Sedumane, DJ Mutsi, Ennyman the Guitar and Koki De Mic will be given a full hour to perform and pay tribute to the fallen “king of Barcardi”. “Paying tribute to Vusi MaR5 is more than an honour to us it is more like a privilege looking at what the fallen star had managed to achieve in the music industry in such a brief time he graced our stage last year and it is only right we pay homage and celebrate his legacy.