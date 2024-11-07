Almost 60 000 graduate as Unisa's 2024 graduation ceremonies end on a high note

Kenneth Machaba The Unisa graduation ceremonies take place twice a year, that is, during autumn and spring.

This year, for the autumn graduations, a total of 90 ceremonies were held and for the spring graduations 49. In total, 58 091 qualifications were conferred. These qualifications ranged from PhDs to master’s, honours, and bachelor’s degrees, diplomas and higher certificates. In addition, 13 honorary doctorates were conferred. The graduations at Unisa take place at the main campus in Pretoria, as well as at Unisa's regions. At the Unisa regions the graduations take place in Mbombela, Polokwane, Bloemfontein, East London, Cape Town and Durban.

Much work goes into preparing for the graduation ceremonies. To have 58 091 graduands receive their qualifications in one year is a major achievement for any university. The following are just some of the things that need to be done beforehand to make these occasions successful: All successful candidates need to be informed that they are graduating, venues must be booked, ceremony programme booklets must be produced and printed for each graduation ceremony, processions and gowns for each person in the procession must be arranged, enough academics, management, and council members must be secured for each procession, dignitaries must be invited and hosted, officiating staff must receive scripts for their respective graduation ceremonies, the stages at the venues must be prepared and decorated tastefully, and the organisers need to ensure that all Unisa graduation protocol is observed, including the correct use of the University Mace. Last, but not least, guests must be hosted before and after each ceremony. Behind the well-oiled graduation machinery at Unisa is the staff from the Graduations Division. These staff members ensure that each graduation ceremony is perfect, well executed, and offers a memorable experience for the graduands, their families, friends and all invited guests.