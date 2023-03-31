Amapiano star Thabo Nyathi credits his father for success

Pretoria - Amapiano may be a fast-paced music genre where a song is a hit today and tomorrow there is another one, but Thabo Moses Nyathi is moving forward slowly but surely. The 39-year-old husband and father to three boys lives in Atteridgeville, right where amapiano superstars like Vigro Deep and DJ Pencil emerged, and his name is already shaking the sound waves and getting people talking.

Known affectionately as Tbos, the artist born in Ga-Mampuru village, in Steelpoort, Limpopo, has already demonstrated that he did not come to Gauteng to sleep. Day after day is a relentless grind to break barriers and carve himself a beautiful future through music. Reminiscing about his family, Nyathi said his father had a big influence on his life. Seeing his father demonstrate his resolve to accomplish his goals and build his children a home, working hard as a general assistant at Transnet, is one of the reasons Nyathi does not limit his imagination and goals, even though he is an independent artist without the backing of a big record label.

Despite his talent, his journey has not been free from hardship and painful experiences. “We grow from them,” he said about losing one of his four brothers in 2008. As a shy person, music is the one thing that enables him to tell his story. His latest single, “Muscle”, drops next month. “I am busy promoting this new track and I cannot wait for it to drop next month. People are going to love it man. I have been working with Aymos and Bontle Smith.

“We have already shot the music video,” said Nyathi, who grew up in love with the ZCC St Engenas choir. From his days at Nkokoane Primary and Makopole High School, where completed matric in 2002, he was known for being a good listener who was punctual and serious about his school work. It is no surprise that discipline has translated into his music.

If he was not making hit amapiano jams he would try to become an actor or a journalist. But for now, he said: “I am pushing by myself. “I see myself amongst South Africa's top artists. One of my objectives is to own a big record label and sign great artists.” Nyathi said he could see himself winning best male artist of the year and best collaboration awards in the future.