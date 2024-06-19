‘Amazing’ EP for Afrohouse lovers dropping next week

It started with “let’s work” by DJ Edit SA and fellow producers, but has given rise to an EP described by the Tshwane-based star as “amazing”. Titled “DJ Edit SA & Friends”, the four-track EP is scheduled for release on Friday, June 28 under DJ Edit SA Music, distributed worldwide by Virgin Music Group South Africa.

“Last year, I was getting lots of request for collaborations from colleagues in the Afrohouse movement. When they first sent me the projects, the intention was to release them as singles once they were completed,” said DJ Edit SA. “However, after adding some Edit flavour to the beats, an idea crossed my mind: putting the tracks together under one project. That’s how the EP was born. “All four tracks are collaborations, and the entire project is simply amazing. I’ve had it on repeat for several weeks now. The plan is to invite more and different producers and make DJ Edit SA & Friends an annual project."

Mpumelelo Mkhize, known as Teris, features on the track “Victim of Love”. The Pietermaritzburg-based vocalist grew up doing music. Regarding the song, he says he listened to the beat and decided to give it some deep and natural feel. “It’s about an ex that I still love, but can’t be with because of their bad behaviour. Now that person still wants me, and I am stuck, not knowing whether to move on or give them another chance. It’s a fiction, but I’m sure many can relate to the message.”

Also on “Victim of Love” – the only track with vocals on the project – are KwaZulu-Natal duo LaErhnzo & TooZee, who have collaborated with DJ Edit SA before, as well as Simplistic TS. DJ Skhu collaborated with DJ Edit SA on ‘Brothers for Life’ and is the sound engineer for the project LaErhnzo & TooZee commented: “We are happy to be part of this project, and we thank DJ Edit SA for making it happen.” Founder of Skhu Music Production, DJ Skhu, is a long-time business partner of DJ Edit SA – so much so that the two producers are literally brothers. Fittingly so, the title of their 3-Step Afrohouse collaboration is “Brothers for Life”. It is the opening track on the EP.

Mpumalanga-based DJ Skhu said: “First of all, I would like to thank DJ Edit SA for this opportunity and for trusting me since the beginning of the work. It was not easy, but we have been through a lot and the work is evident. I would like this project not to end with us, but to open opportunities for others to express themselves. Music is growing year by year, the sound is changing, so it is good to co-operate and work hard so that those who follow will see the other side of humbleness, hustle and hard work. Avid24 appears with DJ Edit SA on the track ‘Wrecking Bike’. “Everything needs time in order to succeed … Brothers for life!” DJ Kimza is a producer of Afrohouse music and a DJ from Cape Town, having moved to the Mother City from the Eastern Cape.

DJ Kimza, from Cape Town, is on the track ‘Bailar’ Initially a rapper, he started producing gqom music with four friends in 2019 as part of a group called Team Sibajaivise. When the group disbanded, he ventured into Afrohouse and hasn’t looked back since then. He appears on track number 2, titled “Bailar”. Ayanda Mthembu, known as Avid24, joined DJ Edit SA Music a few weeks ago and has recently dropped a two-track project with the label. His collaboration with DJ Edit SA is track 3, titled “Wrecking Bike”. “I’m just happy to finally get a chance to work with the great DJ Edit SA,” said Mthembu.