Ambassador Ntsiki Mashimbye pledges to strengthen SA-Egypt ties

Pretoria - South Africa’s new ambassador to Egypt Ntsiki Mashimbye and Egyptian ambassador to South Africa Ahmed El Fadly have met to discuss ways to deepen co-operation between Pretoria and Cairo, which they both agree is nowhere near its potential. In a statement, the Egyptian embassy in South Africa said El Fadly and his wife Habiba Abdelrazek hosted a lunch in honour of ambassador-designate Mashimbye and his wife Khanyi, as the couple prepared to occupy South Africa House in Cairo. “The current relations between Egypt and South Africa neither reflect the depth of the historical relations between the two countries, nor their potential. The event was a chance to discuss ways and means of advancing the bilateral relations to a higher, sustainable strategic level,” El Fadly said. Given the current Covid-19 lockdown restrictions on gatherings, the Egyptian embassy said “a very limited number of key executives” of the business community in South Africa were invited to the prestigious event. These include the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the South African Aerospace, Maritime and Defence Export Council, as well as some state-owned enterprises.

“There are opportunities to be seized and challenges to overcome. The strong relationship between the two heads of state offers Egypt and South Africa the possibility to deepen their work together, to champion the interests of the African continent, and to realise the vision of an integrated, prosperous and peaceful Africa,” said El Fadly.

“The Cairo-Cape Road is a golden opportunity; a project that has the potential of transforming what was once a colonial endeavour into a bridge, bonding both ends of the African continent, thereby bringing about a continental renaissance by promoting trade, investment and tourism, as well as bringing Africans closer together.”

Matters discussed included ways of enhancing co-operation between the two countries, including in the area of trade and investment, to showcase what could be achieved at continental level, El Fadly said.

During the event in Pretoria, Mashimbye also met members of the embassy of Egypt.

“It is a good opportunity to meet and consult with the ambassador of Egypt to South Africa before travelling to Cairo. We both share the same vision regarding the importance of advancing bilateral relations to a sustainable strategic level,” said Mashimbye.

“The coming period will witness very intensive contact in order to achieve this shared vision.”

Mashimbye was previously South Africa’s ambassador to Brazil. He has also represented South Africa in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

African News Agency (ANA)