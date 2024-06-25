Anastasia Demertzis inducted as Rotary Club President for the third term

In a stirring ceremony filled with hope and vision, Anastasia Demertzis was inducted as President of the Rotary Club Pretoria East for the third time over the weekend. The event marked a significant moment for the club as it prepares to usher in the new Rotary year starting July 1.

Demertzis, taking over from the outgoing President Owen Maroleni, emphasised the theme set by Rotary International President-Elect Stephanie Urchick “The Magic of Rotary." In her speech, Demertzis eloquently highlighted the essence of this magic, which she described not merely as the material contributions such as beanies and scarves for the underprivileged or wheelchairs for those in need but as the broader impact of Rotary's work in areas like peace--building, disease prevention, water sanitation, maternal and child health, education, and community economic development. "I am gladly honoured that my fellow Rotarians have entrusted me to serve as their president and look forward to the next 12 months," Demertzis stated.

She also announced an innovative twist for the upcoming year by renaming the board of directors to "a troupe“, a collective noun for a group of magicians, to encapsulate the magical essence of Rotary's work. The newly inducted troupe includes immediate past president Owen Maroleni, vice-president Patrick Kain, president-elect Rita Sonko, secretary Rama Matji, treasurer: Joanette Terblanche, director – club administration Doulien Knopjes, director – club PR Rita Sonko, director – membership Alvene Gumbo, director – service projects Tshidi Masembe, director – Rotary Foundation Patrick Kain, and director – youth service Chibesa Pensulo. Notable guests, including the District Governor, Riana Pretorius and District Governor-Elect Dr George Senosha attended the induction ceremony.

Senosha is set to receive the district governor’s chain of office from Pretorius on June 29, 2024, marking another pivotal transition within District 9400, which encompasses Botswana, Eswatini, the southern part of Mozambique, and the northern part of South Africa. Over the past three weeks, more than a dozen Rotary clubs within District 9400 have inducted their new presidents, with several more clubs scheduled to announce their new boards in the upcoming month. This tradition of annual leadership rotation is pivotal in keeping the clubs dynamic and spreading expertise within the organisation. Maroleni, in his final address as president, reflected on the past year's achievements and challenges, expressing gratitude for the support and dedication of club members. He noted that his leadership was guided by the club's commitment to creating hope and making a tangible difference in the community.