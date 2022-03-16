ANC activist believed to be Panyaza Lesufi campaign supporter shot in Hammanskraal

Pretoria - An ANC activist believed to be a staunch supporter of a campaign to elect Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi as the next party chairperson in Gauteng is fighting for his life in hospital after he was shot in Hammanskraal on Sunday evening. The activist, identified as Jabu Sibanyoni, was spotted in the afternoon among the people who attended a rally to bolster Lesufi’s campaign at Mbolekwa Sports Complex in Atteridgeville.

Lesufi is expected to go head-to-head with his human settlements, urban planning and co-operative governance and traditional affairs colleague Lebogang Maile, whose campaign, known as Adiwele, after the amapiano hit track, was launched in Hammanskraal two weeks ago. Those who spoke to the Pretoria News said Sibanyoni was shot by unknown people who knocked on his door, masquerading as police officers. A fight broke out after he opened the door and realised that his assailants were not police officers.

His attackers allegedly fought him and ended up shooting him in the back. “It seems they wanted to paralyse him, but the bullet went through his stomach, and they fled the scene,” one informant said. Some people have linked the incident to the ongoing campaigns for leadership positions in the province and Tshwane.

Others, however, have linked the incident to the awarding of tenders in the township. The ANC in the Tshwane region is known to be divided in its support for Lesufi and Maile. Regional chairperson Dr Kgosi Maepa has thrown his support behind Lesufi, while secretary Eugene “Bonzo” Modise has aligned himself with the Maile campaign.

Modise, who is also in the running for the position of Tshwane chairperson, reportedly said Lesufi’s campaign, hosted by Maepa, was not part of the party’s programme in Tshwane. ANC Youth League regional leader Fortune Mathabathe confirmed the shooting, but denied that it had anything to do with politics. He said: ”As far as we are concerned, it is an act of criminality. It has nothing to do with the ANC. The perpetrators of that particular thing are criminals and the matter should be approached from that particular angle.”

Mathabathe said while there might be people holding different views in terms of the leadership preferences, there were “no hostilities in Hammanskraal”. He said hostilities were not at the level where comrades would take up arms and start shooting at one another. “The contestation in Hammanskraal at this point in time is very healthy. So, this can’t be a politically motivated shooting,” he said. Lesufi’s spokesperson, Steve Mabona, said the MEC had sent his well wishes to Sibanyoni.

Sibanyoni was allegedly shot in the back three times and rushed to a hospital in Ga-Rankuwa. A police spokesperson in Temba, Sergeant Herman Moremi, said no case had yet been reported in connection with the shooting incident. Family member Nelly Sibanyoni told Pretoria News yesterday that the victim was still in hospital. She couldn’t share details about the shooting, but said these should rather be told by the victim.