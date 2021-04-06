ANC big wigs honour Solomon Mahlangu while monument lies in shambles

Pretoria - While the tombstone of struggle icon Solomon Mahlangu represents a powerful stature of assertion with beautiful wreaths, the Solomon Mahlangu Square at the entrance to Mamelodi, in contrast, portrays dark shadows. The Solomon Mahlangu Square, with its imposing bronze statue mounted on a large pedestal in the centre of a circular paved area, continues to be in shambles. Surrounding fences have been stripped, and litter is scattered everywhere. There is broken glass and decaying fruit strewn about, while the stench of urine and human faeces hangs in the air over the site. An ANC contingent visit Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre. Picture: Sakhile Ndlazi Poor maintenance of the site leaves many questions about the memory of the late uMkhonto we Sizwe soldier Solomon Kalushi Mahlangu.

In 2015, the City Tshwane pent R49 million to refurbish the site, but it remains in a derelict state today.

A horrid stench of urine and faeces permeates the neglected square, which had been built to commemorate struggle heroes.

All in all, the monument is in a state of utter dilapidation, disrepair, and degradation.

Meanwhile, the tombstone continues to flourish. This morning ANC big wigs commemorated the life and times of Mahlangu.

He was convicted of common-purpose murder under the apartheid government and hanged in 1979.

The commemoration included a visit to Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre in Tshwane as leaders walked the 52 steps.

Aubrey Mogase of Mamelodi Forum said the square was supposed to be an essential site for locals, especially artists.

"My heart bleeds every time I pass the Solomon Mahlangu Square because it is a site where the young people of Mamelodi and tourists should learn about the history of Mamelodi and the history of Solomon Mahlangu," he said.

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa said the youth should know more about Mahlangu and didn't want to comment on the square's state, saying it was local government duty.

“This day is not about mourning the fact that a criminal regime hung Solomon Mahlangu for his efforts towards a just and humane society. It is about celebrating a life that was dedicated to freedom and the construction of a national democratic society,” Mthethwa said

The Mahlangu family attended the event and premiers, ministers, and MK veterans were also there.

Pretoria News