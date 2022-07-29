ANC factional battles about access to state resources - Ramaphosa

The growing factional battles in the ANC are not about ideological differences among its members but access to resources in government and several municipalities in the country.

This was the admission by ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa when he opened the party’s sixth national policy conference in Nasrec, Soweto on Friday. In his address, Ramaphosa was outright when he said that he was in agreement with the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma that failures of service delivery were caused by ANC members. The president said the same situation was happening in government when a few ANC members were desperately wanting to access public funds for their own interests.

Commenting about the divisions - which grew more - after the six provincial elective conferences, especially in KwaZulu-Natal, Ramaphosa said: “These are not divisions about policies or ideology, but are driven by the competition for positions, the contestation of structures and the pursuit of access to public resources. “These divisions manifest themselves in patronage, gatekeeping, vote buying and manipulation of organisational processes.

“These divisions are driven by corruption and the need by those responsible for corruption to avoid detection and accountability. The weaknesses in our organisation are felt beyond our structures,” he said Ramaphosa said the impact of his party's divisions were also evident in the SACP and Cosatu. “We can see how our divisions have weakened governance in many areas, undermined public institutions and hampered the maintenance of infrastructure and the provision of services,” he said.

Commenting on the loss of power of the ANC in the three metros in Gauteng and several others in other parts of the country, Ramaphosa blamed his comrades for wanting access to the cookie jar. “Local government is the sphere of government where the State is at its weakest. Five years ago, in June 2017, eight municipalities were under the administration of the national or provincial government. “By June 2021, 23 municipalities were under administration, and by February 2022, this number had further increased to 33 municipalities. As we have recognised before, many of these challenges arise from poor management of the political-administrative interface.

“There is weak oversight, poor accountability and inadequate consequence management systems.There is a shortage of skilled leadership and management, and widespread fraud and corruption. “This situation has contributed to declining levels of voter participation in elections and diminishing support for the ANC,” Ramaphosa said.

He reiterated that ANC members were responsible for poor service delivery in all these municipalities, saying that had resulted in the loss of several key municipalities in last year’s local elections and the emergence of coalition governments in several places. “Our experience since then has demonstrated that coalition governments are ill-suited to effectively drive development, provide quality services or ensure proper accountability,” Ramaphosa said.