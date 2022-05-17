ANC Greater Tshwane to host 11th elective regional conference

Pretoria - The ANC Greater Tshwane region is set to host its 11th elective regional conference from May 27 to 29. Regional spokesperson Bafuze Yabo said the venue for the much-anticipated conference was still to be decided.

The announcement was made following the regional task team virtual meeting on Friday, which discussed preparations for the conference. Yabo said the conference would take place 10 months later than its scheduled time as provided for in the ANC constitution due to the national state of disaster that was lifted in April. During the meeting, a report of the conference preparatory committee was tabled by the regional co-ordinator, Eugene “Bonzo” Modise, who has thrown his hat in the ring as one of the contenders of the party’s chairperson position.

Some lobbyists have told the Pretoria News that they would like to see the ANC council chief whip Aaron Maluleka also contesting to become the regional chairperson. However, Maluleka, who appeared reluctant to step into the challenge, previously said: “It should be noted that any deputy in any organisation will have aspirations to assume the apex position, but in the ANC it is different. “We look at how we can strengthen the organisation and build a strong organisation that will collectively respond to the challenges.”

The Pretoria News understands that incumbent regional chairperson Dr Kgosi Maepa is also in the running for the position despite his campaign appearing to be weak as opposed to the one led by Modise’s backers. The ANC said it believed the conference preparatory committee, consisting of conveners of sub-committees, was on course to deliver on its mandate despite “a few teething problems”. Discussions were also held that the cut-off date for all branch meetings intended for the nomination of regional executive committee and provincial executive committee, including election of delegates to both the regional and provincial conferences, was May 2 and remained unchanged.

