ANC in Gauteng hails Panyaza Lesufi’s strategy to fight rampant crime

The ANC in Gauteng has hailed Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s plans to fight crime, including involving private security guards to wipe out the scourge. Lesufi made the announcement during his maiden State of the Province Address (Sopa) in the Gauteng legislature on Monday.

Lesufi said fighting crime should be his government’s “apex priority”. Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko’s budget allocation would be increased from less than R1 billion to “multi-billions in the next three years”, he said. “We will arm residents with e-Panic buttons linked to law enforcement agencies, CCTVs and new state-of-the art Integrated Command Centre,” Lesufi said.

“We will unveil two new helicopters at the start of the next financial year and add four additional helicopters within the 2023/24 budget cycle.” The private security industry had pledged to add their helicopters to the pool to patrol the province’s skies, Lesufi said. The provincial government’s plans also include the following:

• The government is at an advanced stage to procure 180 state-of-the-art drones to infiltrate areas difficult to patrol and police. These drones are equipped with technology that can capture the direction of a bullets. • 400 new police cars have been procured so that from May 1, every ward in communities will have a 24-hour fully-equipped patrol car. • 6 000 young men and women have been recruited to monitor and police Gauteng 24/7 from May 1.

• The almost 10 000 private security companies have agreed to combine their resources with the government’s under a joint command structure to fight crime together. Lesufi said to strengthen the government’s fight against crime, legislation needed to be revamped in three crucial areas: • Registration of cars – a common denominator in violent crimes – either stolen or getaway vehicles.

• Elimination of illegal guns. • Decrease the use of cash in business transactions. He said the government wanted to introduce new, hard to copy and tamper-proof number plates.

“We have issued the Government Gazette on February 17 for consultation and comments on new security features. This new system will also address the abuse of temporary number plates. “We have also issued strict instructions to law enforcement agencies to pull off those who drive cars without number plates or fraudulent temporary permits. A unit to eliminate the abuse of fake blue lights is being assembled.”

Lesufi said his government, with the private security industry, had found a solution that would assist in tracking stolen guns. “We urge retailers and other businesses to join the hospitality industry in eliminating cash transactions. If we all do, we will see less, business robberies, cash heists and ATM bombings.” Gauteng ANC spokesperson Lesego Makhubela said his party welcomed the multi-stakeholder approach, underpinned by cutting-edge technology to wage the war on crime.