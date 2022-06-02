ANC in Limpopo says preparations well under way for seamless elective conference

Pretoria - The ANC in Limpopo has vowed to have a seamless elective conference expected to take place from tomorrow to Sunday at the Ranch Resort. Presenting a united front, four of the top five of the leadership addressed the media on the state of readiness. Danny Msiza who has since stepped aside after being charged by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for his role in the VBS bank saga was absent.

Present were provincial chairperson, Stan Mathabatha, his deputy Florence Radzilani, provincial secretary, Soviet Lekganyane and his Deputy Basikopo Makamu. The group confirmed that preparations for the conference were well under way dispelling rumours that it would be postponed because of in-fighting and factional battles. The conference which about 1 200 delegates are expected to take part in, will bring fierce contestation where Mathabatha, who will be seeking a third term is being challenged by Public Works MEC, Dickson Masemola.

Lekganyane, who has been sidelined by the top five because of speaking out against corruption and the VBS bank saga will be contesting in Masemola’s slate for provincial secretary, a position he has occupied for the last four years. However, Lekganyane and the leaders presented a united front saying they were not at the briefing to represent individual ideas but to speak as the ANC in Limpopo. He said: “When we are here in this office there are no factions. We are all united under one banner which is the ANC.

“The point of interest here is whether the conference is happening or not. The first paragraph says yes. Conference is happening. We have over 500 branches already registered to participate.” He added that all the regions would be represented at the conference with the Vhembe region taking the largest number of delegates followed by Norman Mashabane, Sekhukhune, Peter Mokaba and Waterberg. Lekganyane was quick to warn journalists that the briefing was meant to inform the public about the state of readiness. This after one journalist asked a question directed to Mathabatha as to why he was aligned with those who were implicated in the VBS bank scandal.

But Lekganyane would have none of it, interjecting the reporter. “We don't pass judgment on human beings when they are still alive. Ask the chairperson (Mathabatha) about his candidature and forget about other people. If you want them go ask them outside from here. This is the meeting of the ANC, it's not a meeting of slates. We are not here representing any faction,” Lekganyane said. Pretoria News