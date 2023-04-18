ANC leadership to take over VBS bank matter, says Fikile Mbalula

Pretoria - ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says the VBS bank matter that has implicated many of its party members will now be handled by the national leadership. This is after the Limpopo Provincial Executive Committee (PEC), under chairperson Stan Mathabatha, failed following a mandate to come up with solutions to resolve the matter.

Many villagers, especially the elderly, were left counting their losses after the bank and municipal officials including politicians allegedly looted more than R2.3 billion from the bank’s purse. The party’s National Working Committee (NWC) was visiting the province last weekend, where leaders met regional structures before meeting the PEC on Sunday. Speaking on the sidelines of the meeting in Polokwane yesterday, Mbalula said the national leadership would take it upon itself to address the VBS matter.

“In this meeting we have decided that, while working with the PEC, the National Executive Committee will have to make decision regarding the VBS matter,” Mbalula said. He was also scathing toward Mathabatha while he downplayed the calls from some members of the party, for the province to be put under administration. He lashed out at Mathabatha, saying he “misbehaved” at the Nasrec elective conference in December.

Mathabatha, who doubles up as Limpopo premier, finds himself against the ropes after some PEC calls for the province to be put under administration. Mathabatha failed to influence delegates from his province to make a U-turn and elect Dr Zweli Mkhize instead of President Cyril Ramaphosa who was eventually re-elected. He also lost his bid to be elected national chairperson against Minerals and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe.

Before Nasrec, the province had taken a position to elect Ramaphosa which Mathabatha defied, leaving some members calling for his head. Mbalula also stressed that Mathabatha should not be fired only because he had a different political view at the conference. “We are aware that because of what happened at Nasrec there has been mobilisation against the chairperson and the fact he must go, but you don’t chuck a person out simply because he had political beliefs called ‘MaBhubezi’ in Nasrec.

“MaBhubezi” is a chant Mathabatha sang with his slate largely from KwaZulu-Natal on the eve of elections for a new president in December. “A person can remain AmaBhubezi until he dies. It’s his belief and that belief was defeated in a conference. “But you don’t say that because Mbalula did not support me in Nasrec therefore he must go.”

He said the removal of Mathabatha only because he went against Ramaphosa would be against the party’s norms because if they would go by that it would mean they would have to change leadership after every conference. He added that the only reason that could get Mathabatha out would be under-performance or not (being) available for the job. “He stood against the position of the province. He misbehaved because the province had a position that Ramaphosa must be president and then he became a ‘bhubezi’ on his way to the conference. So you can’t chuck a comrade out of the organisation simply because he had a different view and he misbehaved along the way,” Mbalula said.

Speaking to Pretoria News at the weekend, party provincial spokesperson Jimmy Machaka, said the PEC was aware of the calls by some members of the organisation for the province to be dissolved. “We are aware of some who are hell-bent to get the province to be dissolved. And we are saying that the move would be premature,” Machaka said. The two-day visit started on Saturday with Ramaphosa visiting the Vhembe region and Mbalula Capricorn region. Deputy secretary Nomvula Mokonyane went to Sekhukhune, treasurer-general Gwen Ramokgopa addressed Waterberg while Mamoloko Kubayi heard problems coming from Mopani region.