ANC to approach Zondo commission over DA's 'untold corruption'







The ANC in Tshwane has expressed intentions to approach the Zondo Commission and expose corruption since the DA took over the municipality, said regional chairperson Dr Kgosi Maepa. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency(ANA) Pretoria - The ANC in Tshwane has expressed intentions to approach the Zondo Commission and expose corruption, malfeasance and maladministration since the DA took over the municipality in 2016. This was according to the regional chairperson Dr Kgosi Maepa, who addressed journalists during a media briefing at Tshwane House on Thursday morning. Maepa blasted the DA-led administration for being riddled with maladministration. He said: "When the DA took over, it used a ticket of clean governance. So far residents of the City of Tshwane have experienced nothing more than a service delivery nightmare, untold corruption and malfeasance - the City has been damaged." He said the Auditor-General of South Africa has documented all forms of poor governance associated with the DA since they have been in government from 2016 to date.

"This includes the R12 billion GladAfrica corruption scandal, illegal appointments of people without qualifications and falsified CVs, reversal of employment equity," he said.

The multi-million contract was irregularly awarded to an engineering company called GladAfrica in November 2017, according to the AG report.

The company was appointed by the City to assist in the roll-out of infrastructure projects worth millions of rands.

He said the party was currently consulting with its lawyers to obtain a proper legal advice on how "to go about making a substantive submission to the Zondo Commission".

"We have observed that the DA is playing far away from the Zondo Commission because they do not want to openly talk large scale corruption where they govern - the ANC in Tshwane has decided to tear the veil of political secrecy of the DA and expose their 'blue lies' and associated corruption," Maepa said.

