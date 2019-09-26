Pretoria - The ANC in Tshwane has expressed intentions to approach the Zondo Commission and expose corruption, malfeasance and maladministration since the DA took over the municipality in 2016.
This was according to the regional chairperson Dr Kgosi Maepa, who addressed journalists during a media briefing at Tshwane House on Thursday morning.
Maepa blasted the DA-led administration for being riddled with maladministration.
He said: "When the DA took over, it used a ticket of clean governance. So far residents of the City of Tshwane have experienced nothing more than a service delivery nightmare, untold corruption and malfeasance - the City has been damaged."
He said the Auditor-General of South Africa has documented all forms of poor governance associated with the DA since they have been in government from 2016 to date.