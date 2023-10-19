ANC to march to Israeli embassy in Pretoria in solidarity with Palestine

Pretoria - The ANC is the latest political party to organise a march to the Israeli embassy in Pretoria in solidarity with Palestine, expected to take place tomorrow. The party has been notably vocal in its support of Palestine in the ongoing conflict with Israel.

Recently, Palestinian Hamas militants launched a surprise attack operation against Israel, killing scores of civilians. In retaliation Israel began a counter operation, initially targeting Hamas in the Gaza Strip where to date more than 4 000 Palestinian civilians were killed. They have also cut off food supplies and electricity to Gaza and most recently bombed the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza.

In Cape Town over a thousand people marched in support of the people of Palestine last Friday organised by the Al-Quds Foundation. This was the second Palestinian solidarity protest in the city in two days. The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) marched to the Israeli embassy in Pretoria at the beginning of September, calling for an end to what it called Israel’s “apartheid imposition” on the people of Palestine.

This week, the EFF, who have been in solidarity with Palestine, in Tshwane postponed a picket that was planned to take place outside the Israel embassy in Pretoria. Now the ANC has planned a march outside of the Israeli embassy tomorrow. Speaking to Pretoria News yesterday Tshwane regional chairperson Eugene “Bonzo” Modise said the march, which will consist of “at least one” of the national office bearers, will start at the Belgrave Square in Hatfield and proceed to the Israeli embassy which will end at the Palestine embassy to show solidarity.

Modise said: “We want to condemn the barbaric acts of the Israeli government in its attack on the innocent people of Palestine. We also want to condemn the illegal occupation of the Israeli military to Gaza in Palestine. “With that we will be going to the Israeli embassy to call for an end to their illegal occupation and to go to the Palestine embassy to pledge our solidarity to them,” Modise said. Meanwhile the Department of International Relations and Co-operation has denied that it had pledged its support for Hamas.

The department has since condemned what it called Israel’s violation of the Geneva Convention and the abandonment of the International Humanitarian Law in Gaza, by their “intentional” denial of food, water and electricity to Gaza. The department confirmed that Minister Naledi Pandor had received a call to talk to the leader of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, about the humanitarian corridors in the besieged Gaza Strip following the persistent bombing and cutting off of food, electricity, and water supplies by the Israeli government. “The minister spoke to Haniyeh about these issues and the discussions were never about support for Hamas but rather focused on sending food, medicine, water, fuel, and electricity to the people of Gaza.