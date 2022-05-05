ANCYL elective conference in Limpopo set for fierce contest

Pretoria - The ANC Youth League elective conference in Limpopo is finally set to take place this coming weekend after a postponement last week due to internal lack of preparedness about the logistics of the conference. The conference, which is expected to experience fierce contestation after more members have raised their hands to be elected in leadership positions, is expected to take place at the Oasis Hotel in Mokopane in the Waterberg region on Friday and Saturday with the election of the top five.

Provincial congress preparatory committee co-ordinator Tony Rachoene was believed to have the upper hand in bagging the provincial chairperson position. He will now be will be facing off against Tebogo ‘’Zidane” Legodi from the Waterberg region. Legodi has unexpectedly raised his hand, allegedly lobbied by the third term slate led by Premier and ANC provincial chairperson Stan Mathabatha, who is seeking re-election in the mother body’s provincial elective conference in June. Mathabatha is being challenged by another slate called the Unity and Renewal, led by Public Works MEC Dickson Masemola, who is alleged to have lobbied former National Youth Task Team member Oliver Mabunda to contest the youth league top spot while Rachoene contests for provincial secretary.

Other names include that of Themba Makamu from Mopani and Mary Jane Ramusi from the Capricorn District. “This would dislodge Tony (Rachoene) who initially wants to lead the province, but his lobby group wants him to be secretary. However, Rachoene dismissed the claims.

