ANCYL in Tshwane pays tribute to Charles Masemola

Pretoria - The ANC Youth League in Tshwane has paid tribute to ANC deputy regional secretary Charles Masemola, who died on Friday.

“We are deeply saddened by the terrible news of his untimely passing in him we have lost a front-line trooper and a hard-working former youth activist who served the congress youth movement with absolute commitment and with great distinction,” the movement said.

“As a leader of the ANC, his loyalty and dedication to our movement and the mass of our people was unparallelled. He was an organiser par excellence. He was also an astute administrator and a committed foot soldier of our national liberation movement.”

Spokesperson Nicholas Gongolo Munyai said Masemola loved his country and its people dearly; and he loved the ANC.

Masemola had remained “rooted in the progressive values of our movement; these were hard work, sacrifice and selflessness. He was grounded in the structures of the movement, rooted in the service of our people in Soshanguve and Tshwane as a whole”, Munyai said.