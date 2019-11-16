Anger for senior officials, as NPA appeals pay increase court ruling









National Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Shamila Batohi. File picture: Bongani Shilubane/African News Agency(ANA) Pretoria - The deputy directors of public prosecutions are extremely unhappy that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is appealing last month’s judgment declaring they were entitled to long overdue salary and benefit increases. In a statement issued this week by the Public Service Administration, it said the deputies viewed this move as a blatant waste of taxpayers’ money and as a total disregard for the effective functioning of the criminal justice system. The Gauteng High Court, Pretoria ruled on October 15 that the NPA had to comply with a notice issued in the Government Gazette of December 2, 2010, in which it was announced that about 57 senior prosecutors were entitled to increases. This never happened, while their juniors, who report to them, received their increases. The result was that the junior prosecutors earned in many cases more than their supervisors. The senior prosecutors turned to court after a battle of more than a decade to hold the NPA to its promise.

The directors were set to have their salaries corrected as far back as 2007.

They are said to be the backbone of the NPA, with some holding service for 40 years.

Former National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams refused to implement the financial promises already made to them in 2007.

Judge Cornelius van der Westhuizen made it clear in his judgment that the increases were long overdue. He ruled that they had to receive their payment, backdated to 2007.

He said Abrahams had not been entitled to place the promise on hold and it stood in place as Abrahams never took it on review at the time.

During legal arguments he expressed his shock and dismay at how the deputies in the country were being treated by the government and the NPA by refusing them their promised benefits.

He remarked that they were crucial in ensuring that the wheels of justice turned daily.

The senior prosecutors hailed the judgment and said it would boost the already low morale at their office.

Their joy was, however, was cut short by the news of the pending appeal proceedings.

The association said that this latest appeal application was set to further demoralise employees.

This would pose a danger to the running of the courts and the criminal justice system, they said.

Pretoria News