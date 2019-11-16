In a statement issued this week by the Public Service Administration, it said the deputies viewed this move as a blatant waste of taxpayers’ money and as a total disregard for the effective functioning of the criminal justice system.
The Gauteng High Court, Pretoria ruled on October 15 that the NPA had to comply with a notice issued in the Government Gazette of December 2, 2010, in which it was announced that about 57 senior prosecutors were entitled to increases.
This never happened, while their juniors, who report to them, received their increases. The result was that the junior prosecutors earned in many cases more than their supervisors.
The senior prosecutors turned to court after a battle of more than a decade to hold the NPA to its promise.