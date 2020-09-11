Angry after argument over airtime, man killed partner’s nine-year-old grandson

Why a man would kill his partner’s 9-year-old grandchild because he had problems in his relationship with her, a judge asked when sentencing the murderer to life imprisonment. Nhlanhla Gift Sibanyoni was living with his grandmother, Annah Sibanyoni, and Johannes Mokgatla on a plot in Ekganga, near Bronkhorstspruit in 2018. On November 22, when Gift was getting ready to go to school, Mokgatla, 45, got in a fight with Sibanyoni over airtime. He left the house angry, and later the boy was found dead. Arguing for a sentence of life imprisonment in the North Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, the prosecution said: “It takes a special kind of evil if you murder a child you have come to love, simply to punish someone else.” Sibanyoni had also asked the court to put Mokgatla in jail for ever. Both she and the boy’s mother, Lungile Sibanyoni, said they never again wanted to see Mokgatla’s face again.

Annah Sibanyoni told the court that Gift was a loving child for who they had high hopes for in life. “He always said he wanted to become a pilot, so that he could take me to Durban one day,” she told Judge Bert Bam.

She blamed herself for the child’s suffering as a result of the problem she had with Mokgatla and his trust in the man.

Judge Bam said the way in which Mokgatla killed the boy was brutal. Given the injuries on the child’s body, it was clear that he had struggled for his life.

The court heard that his grandmother prepared the boy for school as usual on that morning. He then left the house and walked towards Sikhulisile Primary School.

But Mokgatla followed him, and lured him to a nearby house, where the boy changed his school shirt and left his school bag.

The trusting child left with Mokgatla who dragged him into bushes, where he assaulted and then strangled him until he was dead. His body was found a few days later by a cow herder.

His grandmother found a note from Mokgatla on his bed stating that he was going to kill the child and then himself.

The boy was not immediately identifiable because of extensive injuries to his face. The incident sent shock waves through the local community.

At first Mokgatla pleaded guilty to murder, but he later claimed that killing the child was a mistake. He claimed Gift had fallen and hit his head on a rock. He said that he tried to resuscitate the boy but he died.

However, under cross examination by the State, Mokgatla admitted he had strangled the child because he was upset with the grandmother.

Judge Bam, in sentencing him, said the murder was devastatingly brutal, and commented on the fact that the murder of women and children in South Africa was out of hand.

And, in many cases of before the courts, the child had been killed by someone they knew and trusted.

Judge Bam remarked that over the past few weeks, he had meted out a few life sentences to murderers, and he agreed with comments by the prosecution that it did not seem that a lifetime in jail was a deterrent.