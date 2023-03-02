Annual family-friendly Francophone Festival returns to Tshwane for 14th time

Noxolo Miya Pretoria - Residents in and around Pretoria are in for a treat next weekend when the annual Francophone Festival brings a festivity of language to the city.

The event, now in its 14th year, will give visitors a chance to explore the diversity and richness of Francophone cultures. Each year more than 2 000 people of all ages and backgrounds meet to celebrate this festival, which was launched in 2009 with the aim enshrined in the ‘Charter of La Francophonie’. The event, to take place at Hoërskool Waterkloof in Erasmuskloof on March 11, brings together all Francophone and Francophiles embassies and institutions in South Africa to participate in the promotion of Francophone culture and French linguistic diversity.

The Francophone culture, they said yesterday, lays emphasis on being broad-minded, loving, independent, polite and forgiving, and the festival will also provide a co-operative framework for global issues such as gender equality and economic matters. It will be open for people to enjoy, among other things, music, art, Francophone culture, traditional food from different Francophone ethnicities and family activities such as jumping castles, a photobooth, and face painting. They will also be able to watch various sports, enjoy live music and a variety of food, and play games from different cultures. There will also be “a large range of products, including novelties and souvenirs, crafts, clothing and fabrics, real traditional dishes and beverages” on sale.

“Popular sports such as pétanque, rugby and other common sports enjoyed by Francophone countries will be one of the many attractions.” Although the family-friendly festival will be launched in Pretoria, it will also take place in various venues across the country during March. A warm sunny to hot day is forecast, and the organisers encourage the public to come and enjoy the festival, bring children to enjoy themselves, and to learn about Francophone culture and socialise on the day. The festival takes place from 11am to 5pm on March 11 and entrance is free.