Another Limpopo ANC heavyweight Dickson Masemola enters contest for party’s top spot

Pretoria - Another ANC heavyweight in Limpopo has entered the race to become the party’s provincial chairperson ahead of its elective conference in June. Public Works, Roads and Infrastructure MEC Dr Dickson Masemola was given the nod by the ruling party's Rapolai Segowe Branch in Sekhukhune’s Makhudu Thamaga Sub-Region.

Last week the Pretoria News reported that Norman Mashabane, regional chairperson and Mopani District mayor Pule Shayi had entered the fray to contest current provincial chairperson with Premier Stan Mathabatha. However, branch secretary from the Makhudu sub-region, Frans Moswane, who is also part of Masemola’s lobby group, said they had changed Shayi’s mind about contesting for the position and to instead contest to deputise Masemola. Speaking yesterday, Moswane said that Masemola was being preferred by branches because he was seen as a unitary figure for the province.

“Dr Masemola has unquestionable credentials both organisationally and academically. “The province needs a collective that will inspire confidence within structures of the organisation and most importantly in society, and Masemola is the man in our view to lead such a collective.” Masemola, during police deputy minister Castle Mathale's tenure as Limpopo premier and ANC provincial chairperson, was the party’s provincial chairperson.

When asked what difference Masemola would make this time Moswane said: “The fact that he has been deputy chairperson and has been the regional chairperson of Sekhukhune for three terms actually puts him in a greater position to be the man to steer the ship, with the most needed experience in this time of renewal. “The ANC is undergoing a process of renewal. Dr Masemola will help accelerate the unity and renewal project in the province, while creating space for the next layer of leadership as he is known to be a leader who empowers younger generations and the youth. “You need to build on a solid foundation and with a collective that is led by Dr Namane Dickson Masemola you are guaranteed the necessary trades that Limpopo needs.”

Moswane said Masemola’s campaign was in full swing in the province with Sekhukhune leading it which started yesterday at Makwe Maloka branch in Ephraim Mogale. When asked if Masemola acknowledged that he was standing against Mathabatha who is also from Sekhukhune, Moswane said: “Stan Mathabatha served two terms, and the third is very problematic and not allowed in the ANC because it suggests that the organisation has not produced leaders who could take over. “The 2007 Polokwane Conference had a problem with the third term.

“Indeed contest in the ANC is allowed and presents a good opportunity to deepen internal organisational democracy.” He said the lobby group was hard at work, mobilising and consolidating throughout the province. “Masemola has been approached and has agreed to contest. Branches want him and we will be nominating him, and as a disciplined cadre of the movement we know him to be, he is always available for organisational deployments and to serve.”

Moswane added that Shayi was being lobbied to contest for deputy chairperson instead. ANC Norman Mashabane regional spokesperson Peter Ngobeni said that discussions where ongoing, but the region still preferred Shayi to contest the party’s top spot. He said: “We remain consistent that we prefer our regional chairperson (Shayi) to become chairperson. We are a stable region with our own resources. However, discussions are ongoing.”