Another woman brutally murdered by ex boyfriend

Pretoria - Yet another woman has been murdered, this time by a knife-wielding ex-boyfriend in Namakgale, near Phalaborwa, Limpopo. According to police, Judith Mathebula from Makhushane village was allegedly stabbed in the head and neck by her ex, who has been arrested.

Speaking to Pretoria News, SAPS spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the police found the victim lying in a pool of blood in an open field near the Makhushane Dairy. “Police received a complaint about a woman who was allegedly stabbed by her ex-boyfriend and immediately rushed to the scene. Upon arrival, they found the victim laying in a pool of blood at an open field,” he said. He added that preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect had allegedly asked the victim to meet him there, with the intention to hand over items he bought for their child.

Ledwaba said when Mathebula went to meet him, accompanied by her 18-year-old niece, she was killed in cold blood. “It is alleged that on their arrival, the suspect unexpectedly grabbed the victim and stabbed her numerous times with a sharp object, and fled the scene on foot.” The victim was found with stab wounds on the head and neck and was certified dead on the scene.

The suspect was arrested at a hideout in Mashishimale Tshube Village after a tip-off form community members, and was due to appear before the Namakgale Magistrate’s court on a charge of murder yesterday. Recently, the country has witnessed a spree of gender-based violence and femicide cases. Last week, the Pretoria News reported that a medical doctor shot and killed his estranged girlfriend, also a doctor, and later turned the gun on himself in Polokwane. In February, a comedian allegedly killed his wife and dumped her body in a water-filled hole meant for a pit toilet behind his house.