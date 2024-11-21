Anton Smits' work on show in city

The South African National Biodiversity Institute, in association with the National Press Club, is launching its collaboration with the globally renowned sculptor Anton Smit, whose sculptures are on display inside the Pretoria National Botanical Garden. The launch takes place on November 27, 2024 at Milkplum restaurant in the Pretoria National Botanical Garden.

Smit is widely revered for his overwhelming heads and monumental bronze sculptures, which evoke a multitude of emotions to its viewers. His work graces public and private collections, locally and abroad, and was featured at Scope of the Art Fair New York 2017, which is a premier showcase and incubator for contemporary art that convenes the most dynamic and emerging galleries and artists from around the world. The Pretoria National Botanical Garden, which serves as a vital green refuge in the eastern suburbs of Pretoria and a sanctuary for wildlife and a tranquil escape for visitors, will be home to 15 of Anton Smit’s masterpieces which will be spread across the garden.