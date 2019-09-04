Tshwane MMC for Utility Services, Abel Tau with City technical teams working on burst pipe in Fountains area as Arcadia and Sunnyside without water. Picture: Goitsemang Tlhabye

Pretoria - Arcadia and Sunnyside residents will have to bear for a bit longer without water as the City of Tshwane attempts to repair the fountains pipe that left the area without water over the weekend. Tshwane MMC for Utility Services Abel Tau on-site, where work by the city’s technical team is already underway, said the city received word that the pipe that they had fix had once more burst in the morning.

Tau said they realised the repairs done over the weekend had a setback on the connection leading to the burst.

He said the pipe was moved due to the city having to re-route it to make way for the development of the Gautrain system.

And while Gautrain had paid for the rerouting and work, he said there seemed to be a strain on the welding due to the angle at which it was connected.

“So what we have since done is to look at a spacer that will be able to be angled correctly by engineers to ensure that it takes away the stress that is on the bolts so the tie in is made properly.”

“The spacer is to be manufactured in Pretoria and then it will be brought to the area. We anticipate that that should solve the problem but we can’t always tell with these things.”

The main thing, however, he said although the team and the city could not give an exact time of completion of the repairs, they were doing all they could to return the water supply to the area as soon as possible.

