THERE will be a hive of activity at the ANC’s 111th birthday celebrations and the delivery of the January 8 statement in Mangaung in the Free State. The birthday bash is running concurrently with the continuation of the party's 55th national conference, a hybrid event across the country, that was adjourned last month due to time constraints.

The celebrations kicked off with build-up activities on Wednesday. Yesterday, re-elected ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the party’s Fezile Dabi region at the gravesite of the Reverend Zaccheus Richard Mahabane, the third president of the ANC, in Seeisosville cemetery, Maokeng. He proceeded to the gravesite of former ANC president Reverend James Seme Moroka. Yesterday (Thursday) was the resumption of the conference at Imvelo Safari Lodge.

Briefing the media last (Thursday) night, ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe said today (Friday) would feature an economic dialogue where newly elected general secretary Fikile Mbalula would be speaking. This would be run concurrently with the presidential golf day, where members of the ANC wishing to play with the president would have to part with R350 000. "The National Executive Committee meeting will also be held today. The reason for this meeting is for may golf with the president would have to part with R350 00embers to meet properly for the first time and also finalise the January 8 statement that Ramaphosa will deliver on Sunday."

