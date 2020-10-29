Arrests, patrols restore calm to R80 connecting Pretoria CBD with Mabopane, Soshanguve

Pretoria - Things have quietened down on the R80 freeway connecting the Pretoria CBD with Mabopane and Soshanguve. This comes after the arrest of 10 people for various crimes against motorists who were ambushed on the busy road which crosses the Magaliesberg north of the city at the Theo Martin’s Poort. Tienie Voster of the Amandasig Action Group and the Akasia Community Policing Forum, said traffic was flowing smoothly following the arrests, but patrols would continue as a safety precaution. “We had another operation on Saturday on the mountain, and we found, hidden under a rock, tools used to break into people's homes. The police took them away, and they are continuing with investigations. “We are continuing to work well with the police to end these crimes and chase away the criminals that inflicted harm upon residents and motorists.

“Some of the residents who live near the mountain do their own inspections, and we have some of our people regularly watching what is happening,” said Voster.

Another CPF patroller who asked to remain anonymous, said people in the north of Tshwane had had enough of criminals who targeted motorists on the R80 as well as those who run or cycle in the area.

“What makes us upset is that they are also very violent. They stab people so badly and hit unsuspecting motorists with rocks just to rob them of small things like cellphones,” he said.

The Tshwane Metro Police Department has stepped up patrols on the freeway, with spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba commending those who have stopped to assist motorists stuck on the road.

Pretoria News