Artist celebrates resilience and beauty through ‘Black Don’t Crack’ exhibition

SOSHANGUVE resident Polelo Huma is making his mark as a self-taught visual fine art artist. He recently hosted the “Black Don’t Crack’’ exhibition at the State Theatre. It ended on April 30.

Huma said the aim of the exhibition was to challenge stereotypes and highlight the timeless and enduring nature of black beauty. “’Black Don’t Crack’ aims to celebrate and empower black individuals of all ages while encouraging the public to rethink their perception of ageing and beauty,” he said. Some of Huma’s artwork that formed part of the “Black Don’t Crack” exhibition. Picture: Supplied Huma said he fell in love with art at the age of 6 and has never looked back.

He describes himself as a determined and passionate individual in visual art and he believes that everything in the world is drawn before it become reality. “What inspired me to pursue art is that the moment I got involved in art competitions and in the industry as a whole, I started to see the value of art” he said. He was one of the top 20 finalists at the Bic Art Master Competition in 2018, won the Soshanguve Crossing Shopping Centre’s Character Competition in 2019 and was third in the Nkomo Village Art Competition.

“I believe art is a gift from God; I was born with the gift and just had to nurture it and make it more than a hobby,” he said. Huma is inspired by Nomatlou Mahlangu, Marwa Ramorwa and Annie Marie-Kruger, among others. He said his biggest challenge was having many artistic ideas and not enough materials to work with.

Speaking to “Pretoria News”, Huma said the highlight of his career was meeting Dr John Kani and sharing his drawing of the legend with him. “Like Will Smith said to his son in the movie, Pursuit of Happiness, if you have a dream, you need to protect it; you will be criticised every day, but never ever give up on yourself. “As an upcoming visual artist, two judges told me to quit in the 2018, but fast forward, and I was one of the top 20 finalist at Bic Art Master Competition because I did not give up on my dream.”