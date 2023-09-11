Artists Ijay Swanepoel does not give up despite having Progressive Neuromuscular Disease

Pretoria - Inspirational musician Ijay Swanepoel suffers from the Progressive Neuromuscular Disease called Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1, but he uses his music to serve as a hope to others. Rather than be discouraged by his disabilities and challenges, he uses his music under the artist name, Stephen Gawking, aka The Nuclear Lyricist, to be a symbol of hope and inspiration to those who are disabled, different and bullied.

To pay tribute to his late sister Andria who tragically died in 1994 at the age of 5 from Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1, Gawking collaborated with Eduan, Kat & Kulax to release his latest song called Andria The Angelic. The song reflects on the impact that her death had on him and his family, as well as a message of hope and resilience. Andria The Angelic can be streamed on all platforms. Gawking said “the message behind this song is that even though we may lose loved ones, they will always be with us in our hearts. It serves as a reminder that love is eternal, and can help us to overcome any obstacle.”

The song is also a way for him to offer hope and inspiration to those facing similar challenges. “Andria’s story is a testament to the power of the human spirit … ” Gawking added: “August is Spinal Muscular Atrophy Awareness and pride month; it’s been part of our family since 1989, when Andria was born. Having pride in it was something I struggled with, but I have come to accept it more and found pride in it being my cross to carry without ever giving up.” He said it’s not easy.