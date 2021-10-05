Assisting inmates with reintegration into communities through reading

Pretoria - In the belief that reading provides a crucial tool in assisting inmates with their reintegration into communities, the Department of Correctional Services has launched the annual Funda Mzantsi Championship. Working in collaboration with the National Library of South Africa, the department officially kicked off the 11th Funda Mzantsi Championship at the Anew Hotel Capital in Pretoria yesterday.

The week-long competition was also streamed through a hybrid model connected to nine correctional services sites with the opening ceremony held in Pretoria. In preparation for the competition, participants are required to read selected books from a specific list, including titles from the National Library’s Reprint of South African Classics project. The participants are then assessed in two categories, mainly impromptu reading and book reviewing in all South African languages.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Correctional Services acting national commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale said he believed that correctional centres should not only be places where people were incarcerated for their crimes, but also where they could improve their lives to become better members of society on their release. Thobakgale said this was because reading provided some form of hope and a link with the outside world as well as being an antidote to the often-mind-numbing boredom and routine of imprisonment. “As Correctional Services, we have accepted the power of reading and writing as instrumental in raising

aspirations for inmates, thus propelling them to lead productive and fulfilling lives while in custody and on release.” It is with this mindset, he said, that they sought to capacitate centres with the best of what they had and invest in their correctional officials so that their centres were able to give life where many had lost hope. Through programmes such as Funda Mzantsi, Thobakgale said they were best positioned to generate the necessary impact on social stability and restore moral fibre, while also developing their citizenry through a variety of expertise needed by the world.

In fact, taking heed of how the number of participants had increased since the competition’s inception, Thobakgale said this served as a good indicator that they were “indeed growing”. Whereas in 2010 there were only six book clubs and three languages used, the initiative had grown to up to 122 book clubs and 11 languages being used in 2019, he said. “It is my ardent wish to ensure that every correctional centre puts a book in every inmate’s hands so that we can accomplish the national goal where a reading nation is a leading nation.”