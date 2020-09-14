At last, a place for Mamelodi flood victims to call home

SATURDAY was a special day for the last of the victims of the Mamelodi flood of December 2019 to get settled in their new homes at Mooiplaas. Residents of Eerste Fabrieke informal settlement who lost their homes in a flood in December 2019 were housed in the Mamelodi Baptist Church hall among other places. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA) The victims of the flash flood whose saw their shacks at Eerste Fabrieke informal settlement being washed away, had been living in community facilities and relying on donations for months. Each of the 120-plus households set up in Mooiplaas received a tree donated by the Jewish National Fund’s Walter Sisulu Environmental Centre to plant in their yards. City of Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said they were pleased the last group of displaced people were finally settled in their new homes, as they had been living in community halls and churches after losing everything in the storm last year.

Mashigo said: “The City bought portions of land to cover the second phase of relocations.” Community leader Thulani Ndlovu said Saturday was a special day because they were also launching a community office to deal with the administration of the community and facilitate recreational opportunities for residents.

“Today we are very happy because all our brothers and sisters who lost a big portion of their lives to the floods are here with us. Everyone has a tree to plant and watch it grow to show they have homes now,” said Ndlovu.

“The list now includes those who were left at the Mamelodi Baptist Church and the Nellmapius Community Centre, Riverside and Extension 11, because they did not have anything to build.

The residents will be living in temporary structures and do not have electricity. They have water and sanitation is in the form of serviced mobile toilets.

Jay Mthombeni of the JNF Walter Sisulu Environmental Centre in Mamelodi said they had been touched by the plight of the flood victims and they donated the trees to provide shade in the new environment.

Carrying her tree in her yard, Catherine Temo said she was grateful to everyone who helped her and the rest of the community after they lost everything in the flood.

“This may not be a brick house, but to me it means the world because I can live here and sleep here with my four children. I’m a proud mother because my first-born is studying at the University of Pretoria,” she said.

“At the moment, she (the student) is living with friends because she needs to study online and here we don’t have electricity. Already she has big dreams of becoming something and doing big things … I’m so proud.”