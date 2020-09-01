Attack on Nick Bester was brutal, sad - Yusuf Abramjee

Pretoria - Criminals have been finding it easy to ambush and rob cyclists and runners who often focus on the exercise instead of the surrounding area, anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee has said.

He referred to the attack on 1991 Comrades Marathon champion Nick Bester in Magaliesberg, near his house on Sunday. Bester’s son Shaun Bester posted on social media that his father was in ICU after being hit from behind with a rock and then threatened with a knife.

His assailants beat him, took his clothes and tied him up, leaving him with three broken ribs, a cheekbone injury and several cuts over his body.

“He managed to escape down the mountain by sliding on his back until he was right against a fence. He's in ICU and they are doing more scans, etc,” wrote his son.

Abramjee said: “These criminals were absolutely brutal and their attack, judging by the injuries he sustained, is very sad. Here we have someone who went out there to train and he was attacked.