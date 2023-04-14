Atteridgeville’s flagship radio station Pheli FM unveils fresh new line-up

Pretoria - Atteridgeville’s flagship radio station Pheli FM's revamped line-up promises to be the talk of Pretoria, with something for the old and new. With the 2023 year in full swing, the station announced that it was revamping its line-up to include a diverse set of on-air talent to set itself apart from its competitors.

According to the station, the new line-up ensures that Pheli FM has a clear representation of the demographics of the City of Tshwane, as it include not only experienced radio jocks but also “fresh out-of-the-box” media personalities. The tag team of new voices – Spitjo and Goitsi – will be taking over the 5am to 7am slot on weekdays, while DJ Johmo alongside Lee-Love will take over the breakfast show. Fan favourite Mahlatsi Maroga, aka Mfana Magriza, will be returning to host the station's weekday lunchtime show with Vee Lenyora.

The drive time how will be steered by DJ Touch, Puleng Maake and new talent Kim K. Additional new voices include the likes of DJ Boeli, Prince and Ofentse. Pheli FM programming manager Keseabetswe Diphoko expressed confidence in the station’s new schedule, as she highlighted that it was important for the station to continue being a valuable mouthpiece for the community west of Pretoria.

“We are a team of people from all walks of life that and can communicate that clearly. “Our mandate has always been to be the solution to our community and I think that's what makes us a cut above the rest. “We believe a lot in growth and giving our youth the much-needed training to sharpen their skills and talent so that they can soar as far as their talent is concerned.”

Diphoko said Mfana Magriza was returning despite his earlier announcement of his departure to focus on his studies, as the station had taken on the quest of building a foundation and a support system for the youth. The self-proclaimed love doctor’s departure from Pheli FM had come as a shock to many listeners. However, Maroga heeded the call of youngsters who looked up to him and reconsidered his journey with the station.

“In my time off, I’ve been able to register and get my educational affairs in order. School remains a priority for me as I have exams coming up soon, but I also don’t want to miss out on an opportunity to take advantage of how well I’ve been doing on the station,” Maroga said. “I had a lengthy conversation with my boss about how I can’t afford to be distracted from school, and Pheli FM offered me full support to finish my schooling and acquire a matric certificate. “I promise to share my matric results live on air as I’m always encouraging young people to get an education. Now it’s time for me to lead by example.”