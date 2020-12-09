Attorney gets 10-year sentence for theft of trust funds

Pretoria - A North West attorney, Isak Snyman, 46, has been handed a 10-year sentence by the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria for theft of trust funds.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso said Snyman was hired in 2010, in Brits, to purchase and register properties on behalf of clients.

“Approximately R4 million (US$270,000) was deposited into his trust account thereafter. Instead of purchasing the properties, the accused misappropriated the funds,” said Rikhotso.

“The matter was reported to the Hawks' serious commercial crime investigation and thorough investigations were conducted, resulting in the suspect being summoned to court.”

Snyman pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years, wholly suspended for five years on condition that he repays the money in monthly instalments of R50 000 until the balance is paid in full.