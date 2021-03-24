Attorney Ramsamy Naidoo joins 71 others accused in SAPS car markings tender scandal

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - The appearance of a 32-year-old attorney in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court today brings the total of senior police officials, businessmen and civilians involved in the manipulation of the South African Police Services (SAPS) procurement services to 72 accused. Ramsamy Naidoo who appeared briefly in court is facing several counts of fraud, money laundering, forgery and uttering as well as theft. He allegedly received funds to the tune of R920 000 from Prinesh Naidoo, one of the accused who was arrested earlier on by the police, on the day the accused was arrested. Naidoo had at the time acted as the accused’s attorney. According to the state prosecutor Tilas Chabalala towards the end of 2020 the amount of R920 000 which formed part of illicit activities being investigated by police as of 2018, was transferred from the account of one of the companies to the trust account of the attorney.

Chabalala said the money was spent some time during the previous year and the attorney subsequently managed to get loans of R500 000 and R120 000 to refund the money laundered through his account and to avoid his account being frozen by the Investigating Officer.

Despite this owing to the fact that the accused had handed himself over on Tuesday, and there being minimal chances of him interfering with investigations, Chabalala indicated they would not be opposing his release out on bail.

He requested that bail be set at R5 000, with Naidoo reappearing with the other 71 accused tomorrow.

Naidoo’s legal representative handed in an affidavit to the court for his clients request for bail, however, it was not read out in court.

The case relates to the accusations of manipulation of procurement documents for the branding of police vehicles, handcuffs and leg irons, outsourcing of vehicles from the SAPS garage, stationery as well as renovation of buildings.

Magistrate Thandi Theledi then granted bail for R5 000 with the matter set to continue tomorrow.

Pretoria News