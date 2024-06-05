Avid24 dedicates two new singles to inspirational producers, loved ones

Artist and music producer Ayanda Mthembu aka Avid24, is set to release two singles on Friday. He has titled the tracks ‘Night Nkhwashu Nkhwashu’ and ‘BanteBongo Keyz’.

He said he was inspired by Menzimuzicar (Elvis 27) and Zelous ZA. “Those three producers made fall in love with Deep house and Afro house back in 2020 around February. l am now a good house producer because of them,” he said. Mthembu said he gets inspiration for his songs from Elvis27 because he is the one who taught him how to produce Deep house beats.

“I am Avid24, but I would like to believe that I think like Elvis27 when it comes to Deep house,” he said. He said when it comes to Afro house, he does beats like Menzimusicar because he is the one that taught him how to produce. “Shout out to the three producers that taught me how to produce music in different genres,” he said.

Mthembu said his two new songs are dedicated to different people. “The first track titled ‘Night Khwashu Khwashu’ is a tribute to C-Black, a Deep house producer I am a big fan of his music,” he said. He is dedicating the second song to his friends because they are always supporting him and his music.