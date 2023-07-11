Awesome foursome Steet Boyz change destinies through dance

Noxolo Miya Pretoria - A group of teenagers have decided to take their destinies and those of their peers into their own hands.

Fearing the lure of drugs and idle distractions during these winter school holidays, Thato Moloi, Innocent Tau, Edward Moseki and TK Phiri, all residing in the Pretoria CBD, have got together and formed a vibrant dancing group called Street Boyz. The boys are aged between 9 and 14 years. They draw inspiration from hip hop, Bacardi, kwaito, and traditional South African dance styles. Their collective talent, energy, and commitment have not only kept them busy, but served as a powerful deterrent to substance abuse, which is rife in the Pretoria CBD streets.

“We live in the same flats, and we would regularly gather outside the flat downstairs or by the stairs, playing music through our phone, and suddenly you’ll find us all up and dancing along to the music,” said Phiri. However, as time went by, the dancing group became more than just an escape from boredom for these students; it became a supportive and nurturing community. “Through dancing, we have found a way to release our emotions, frustrations, and energy, or whatever one of us might be going through at that time. Our group has also helped us not to focus on things other children our age do, and just to be there for each other,” said Tau.

“By sharing our journey through performances, we hope to inspire other youngsters and create awareness about the dangers of drug abuse,’’ he said. “We are looking at entering many dance competitions, because we know we’ve got a unique dance style South Africa is yet to be introduced to.” Fuelled by their passion for dancing, determination and discipline, this group have shown the power to transform individuals and communities.