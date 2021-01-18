Axe looms for City of Tshwane department head accused of sexual harassment

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane department head facing possible suspension following allegations of sexual harassment against him will today know of his fate during a virtual special council sitting. Council is expected to deliberate on the reasons submitted by the implicated manager citing why he should not be suspended. This comes after a special sitting in December during which the council issued the manager with a notice of intention to suspend him. In terms of the notice, he had seven days to furnish council with reasons why he should not be placed on suspension. Tiyiselani Babane, the strategic executive in the office of council Speaker (Katlego Mathebe), said the scheduled special meeting would be hosted behind-closed-doors.

Chief of staff Jordan Griffiths said: "The meeting on Monday forms part of the disciplinary processes of a Section 56 manager.

’’After a notice of the intention to suspend has been issued that manager is provided with the opportunity to respond to that notice and then we must return to council with that manager's responses."

During the previous sitting, council recommended that acting City manager Mmaseata Mutlaneng should appoint external investigators to further probe sexual harassment complaints lodged by two female subordinates.

One of the complainants has opened a crimen injuria case against the manager with the police.

Griffiths said the probe by independent investigators was "proceeding because it has a longer period until it comes back to council".

The investigators were expected to submit a report to the City manager within 30 days of appointment.

The report should be tabled in council within seven days after the City manager has received it.

The manager has denied the allegations, saying there was a plot to discredit his good reputation built over 20 years.

He also said it was a political ploy to play into the campaign to fight gender-based violence and the protection of women and children.

Both the regional South African Municipal Workers Union and the ANC Women’s Caucus had called for action to be taken against the manager.

Pretoria News