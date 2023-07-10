Ayanda Kgare inspires township youth through music and drama

Noxolo Miya Pretoria - In the buzzing township of Mabopane, Block B, there resides a 25-year-old young, passionate musician named Ayanda Kgare.

Kgare is a part-time student in education, works as an assistant teacher and is also an actor, director and runs a group named Sedi la ka clubhouse in Mabopane for children who love music and drama. Founded in 2018, Sedi la ka clubhouse loosely translated as “Our place of creativity”, caters to children who harbour a deep love for music and drama, providing them with a safe space to learn, perform and grow. She is an aspiring actress who dreamt of getting the opportunity to play on big screens such as stage theatres.

Kgare said she saw it was hard for young people without knowledge to fulfil their dreams of being actors, and that led her to start the club where she recruited children who wanted to act or sing. The group also serves as a safe environment for children, whereby after school they go for practice. “The sessions are held at the house in the back room, as it’s something new and as I am still looking for a bigger place and to register the organisation so that we can attract sponsors and be recognised nationally.

“My love for drama and music started at a very young age because I grew up as an introvert, I only went out when I was supposed to go to school, church and shops. “I didn’t have a lot of friends, so that made me enjoy a lot of television, and I started to know a lot of characters and at times would even imitate them,” added Kgare. The clubhouse operates on a voluntary basis, with Kgare and a few dedicated individuals offering their time and expertise free of charge.

Kgare recognises the importance of mentorship, not just as a musical instructional role, but also as a guiding light for the inquisitive young minds. “I’d love for my clubhouse to be recognised and have children who love drama and music, as it might open a lot of opportunities,” She said. As Kgare continues to touch the lives of those around her, her legacy grows.