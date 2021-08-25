Babita Deokaran shooting: David Makhura urges officials to report any threats

Pretoria - Gauteng Premier David Makhura has vowed that the battle to ensure clean governance in the province would be carried through no matter what and urged upstanding officials under threat or intimidation to report any incidents urgently. Makhura was speaking about the shooting of Babita Deokaran, the Chief Director of Financial Accounting at the Gauteng Department of Health who was shot outside her Johannesburg home on Monday.

Deokaran was shot several times outside her Mondeor home after dropping off her child at school on Monday morning. Deokaran had died in hospital several hours after the shooting. Makhura said they were very disturbed by the brutal killing of one of their most outstanding public servants who had done outstanding work uncovering, exposing and helping investigation teams put together the evidence around those involved in the PPE corruption scandal.

The premier said as far as he knew the Special Investigations Unit had already done a lot of work looking into the scandal, with specific businesses and individuals who were officials in the department now facing consequences for their actions. Makhura said the unit had taken the cases to the Special Tribunal as they wanted the money looted to be recovered and for the criminal gangs working with department officials to target those who were upright and with them in the battle against corruption and stopping irregular procurement, to know that they would not be stopping. "Those officials who receive threats need to report them promptly because this is not the first time. We've had an official in the Department of Human Settlements who was killed and another threatened in the Department of Infrastructure development."

"Our officials who are really standing up to the corrupt need to know that they should report any threats urgently as there is a programme of the government to protect our officials because we cannot cow down." Makhura said he wanted those who killed the health official to know that they would be found as the provincial task team was already doing its part to track them down. "We are a country governed by the rule of law and they will be found and brought to book. We will not retreat from criminal threats because we know they are out there looking to loot in different departments."