Baby zebra born at Klapperkop named Kamari

The baby zebra born in November last year at Klapperkop Nature Reserve in Pretoria has finally has a name - Kamari. To celebrate the birth of the baby zebra at Klapperkop, Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink last month called on people to enter a competition to help find a name for the adorable foal.

“We would like to choose a name that best fits the young foal’s strong and confident nature. Suggested names should be of African origin with the meaning provided,” Cilliers said in his invitation at the time. Following the overwhelmingly positive response to the baby zebra naming competition, 11-year-old Arielle from Sunnyside came up with the fitting name. More than 300 entries were received from animal and nature lovers.

The competition was very tight with many fun names for the Klapperkop foal. Close contenders included Jabari, Khumba, Kunye and Oreo. But the beautiful name Kamari was the winner. The name is of African Swahili origin and it means the moon. Arielle, 11, from Sunnyside named new foal. Winner Arielle described the baby zebra as a beautiful and graceful animal like the moon in the night sky.

“What I like about Zebras is that their stripes are unique like fingerprints and easily blend-in, in the wild and I'm amazed that they sleep standing, it's very interesting,” she said. She has bagged herself and her family a prize of two nights’ stay for four people at Rietvlei Nature Reserve. Brink thanked everyone who entered this competition. “We liked all your names and we appreciate your participation. I encourage you to support and visit our nature reserves,” he said.