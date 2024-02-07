Bakwena announces road and plaza expansion plans

Bakwena, the Concessionaire responsible for the N1N4 route, is dedicated to maintaining and upgrading its road network to ensure the safety and convenience of travellers. The recent impact of climate change, particularly heavy rainfall, has necessitated constant maintenance to meet international engineering standards.

Under the concession contract with Sanral, Bakwena engages in both periodic and routine maintenance, as well as upgrade works. Toll collections play a vital role in funding these initiatives, as no financial support is provided by the National Treasury. Currently underway is the construction of the second carriageway on the N4 within the Rustenburg Local Municipality between Buffelspoort interchange to Dr Moroka interchange, a 43-month endeavour. This includes the resurfacing and patching of the existing carriageway. Simultaneously, a resurfacing project spanning 18km between Majakaneng to Buffelspoort (within the Madibeng Local Municipality) is in progress and will take three months.

Further construction activities for 2024 will include the maintenance of bridges and Hammanskraal and Murrayhill toll plaza upgrades, as part of Bakwena’s extensive plan. Bakwena has allocated some R300m in Capex expenditure for 2024. Acknowledging the inconvenience caused, Bakwena urges road users to plan their journeys, considering potential delays or using alternative routes. Motorists should be aware of lane closures and deviations during construction.