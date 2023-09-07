Bakwena N1/N4 toll road partners with PinkDrive, health department to reaffirm commitment to gender equality

Pretoria - As Women’s Month – August – has drawn to a close, Bakwena N1/N4 toll road has proudly reaffirmed its commitment to gender equality by partnering with PinkDrive and the Department of Health for the 10th consecutive year. This partnership serves to raise awareness, educate and provide critical cancer screenings to communities, reinforcing the idea that everyone deserves equal access to healthcare, education and employment opportunities.

Over the last decade, Bakwena N1N4 toll road, in collaboration with PinkDrive and the Department of Health, has been committed to improving the lives of communities living along the N1N4 route. This year, the campaign focused on the Majakaneng and Bapong communities adjacent to the N4 and Hammanskraal, situated near the N1 freeway. The primary objectives of the campaign were to educate individuals about various types of cancer, emphasise the importance of early detection through self-examinations, and provide clinical examinations.

The campaign unfolded in two phases; the initial phase involved visiting local high schools to engage with both male and female students. The second phase entailed partnering with the Department of Health and local clinics, encouraging them to join in the initiative by offering additional health services, such as pap smears, cholesterol checks and wellness assessments. Taking place from August 21 to August 25, the campaign reached multiple clinics and schools.

The campaign successfully reached a total of 5 261 males and 5 682 females, with 407 breast examinations and 102 prostate-specific antigen tests conducted. Seven individuals were referred for further follow-up care, emphasising the importance of early detection and timely intervention. PinkDrive, a Public Benefit Organisation, operates South Africa’s first mobile mammography and educational unit. Their mission is to spread the message that “Early Detection Can Help Prolong a Life” to communities throughout South Africa.