Bakwena pledges commitment to road safety education in schools

In a commendable effort to enhance road safety awareness among the youngest members of the community, Bakwena Platinum Corridor Concessionaire (Pty) Ltd has joined forces with Active Education and the Limpopo Department of Basic Education. Their collaborative initiative has successfully delivered interactive and impactful road safety education shows to five primary schools along the Bakwena N1N4 route in Limpopo.

The necessity for such initiatives has become increasingly urgent. According to the World Health Organisation’s 2023 Global Status report on road safety, while the global figure of annual road traffic deaths has declined slightly to 1.19 million, road traffic injuries continue to be the leading cause of fatalities among children and young people aged 5 to 29. Alarmingly, more than half of these fatalities occur among vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists, particularly in low and middle-income nations, where the strains of mobility come with a devastating price. The Bakwena campaign specifically targets foundation phase learners in Grades R to 3, aiming to cultivate a sustainable culture of road safety that will be ingrained in their daily lives.

During the engaging sessions, children learn essential practices for safe road usage, such as safely crossing streets, understanding the significance of different traffic signal colours, and the critical importance of wearing seatbelts. In a symbolic gesture of commitment towards road safety, reflective sashes known as "walking seatbelts" were distributed among young learners. These sashes not only increase the visibility of the children to motorists but also serve as a reminder for safe practices, ultimately aiming to reduce the risks of accidents and fatalities. The schools benefitting from this year's initiative include Albert Luthuli Primary School, Mmampatile Primary School, Spa Park Primary School, Hleketani Primary School, and Pienaarsrivier Primary School. Each school has engaged with Bakwena’s multifaceted approach to instill a sense of responsibility and awareness in young road users.