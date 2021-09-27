Basadi Farmers and Business Market in Mabopane to empower rural farmers

Pretoria - To help bridge the gap between rural women in farming and access to markets, the Morongwa Foundation and other stakeholders held their first Basadi Farmers and Business Market fund-raiser in Mabopane. The event is a business marketing and networking initiative of Morongwa Foundation in partnership with the Hebron Mango Tree Owners Co-operative and the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities.

Different businesses set up stalls on the day to market their businesses and exhibit their products, ranging from fresh produce to skin and hair care products. Founder and chief executive of the Morongwa Foundation, Nkagare Makhudu, said the aim was to address gender-specific obstacles for women in farming to offer a distribution channel for smallholder farmers as well as lobbying funding, training and mentorship opportunities. “Proceeds from the event will go towards training of rural women and youth in climate change adaptation so as to build their resilience and reduce their vulnerability as smallholder farmers,” Makhudu said.

Mamosa Jasson, from Tsholofelo Basadi ba Kgabalatsane, which supplies eggs and vegetables on a daily basis, said they had learnt a lot about the importance of packaging and branding. Another business owner, Puleng Rantsane, from Soweto, said they were thankful to the organisers and for the tips and advice of different speakers on the day.