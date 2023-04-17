Battle of the Giants All Styles Dance Sport Festival returns

Noxolo Miya
Pretoria - It’s time again for the Battle of the Giants All Styles Dance Sport Festival, which brings together some of the best dancers from across the country to compete in a variety of dance styles.
The annual festival takes place over several days, with different rounds of competition each day. This year the event will take place from April 20 to 23 at the Sun City Superbowl.
The internationally recognised event has been in existence for more than 30 years and last year attracted 613 dancers from 57 dance schools nationally.
“This year is going to be very exciting as there’s a whole list of new styles being introduced, including Afro Styles of Pantsula, Sbujwa, Afro crews and Tap battles. There will also be additional ‘achiever’ prizes available at this year’s festival,” said Bev Wood, president of the South African Body of Dance, and the event organiser.
The festival aims to showcase the diversity of the dance world and allows fans and performers alike to discover new styles and influences in front of renowned judges.
Sun City’s general manager, Brett Hoppé, said: “We are thrilled to host The Battle of the Giants again this year and wish all the dancers well, as they battle it out for pole positions.
“Dance has cultural significance in South Africa and is something that we at Sun City embrace with the many performers who waltz, Cha-cha-cha, two-step, freestyle and Setapa on to the resort throughout the year.”
Tickets can be purchased at Computicket directly or online, or from the Lupata Room at Sun Central.
Pretoria News