Battle of the Giants All Styles Dance Sport Festival returns

Pretoria - It’s time again for the Battle of the Giants All Styles Dance Sport Festival, which brings together some of the best dancers from across the country to compete in a variety of dance styles.

The annual festival takes place over several days, with different rounds of competition each day. This year the event will take place from April 20 to 23 at the Sun City Superbowl.

The internationally recognised event has been in existence for more than 30 years and last year attracted 613 dancers from 57 dance schools nationally.

“This year is going to be very exciting as there’s a whole list of new styles being introduced, including Afro Styles of Pantsula, Sbujwa, Afro crews and Tap battles. There will also be additional ‘achiever’ prizes available at this year’s festival,” said Bev Wood, president of the South African Body of Dance, and the event organiser.